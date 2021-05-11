Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 5.9% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. 15,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,503. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

