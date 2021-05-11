Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,806 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for 4.9% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $50,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 156,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,504,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 8.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Square by 41.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Square by 7.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.88. 183,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,556,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.65 and its 200-day moving average is $224.60. The firm has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 343.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock worth $303,249,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

