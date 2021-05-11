SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 386.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.86 ($5.05).

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

In related news, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 3,490 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 3,049 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 327 ($4.27) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 334.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 318.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.