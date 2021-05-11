Stableford Capital II LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,144. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.46.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

