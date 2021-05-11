Stableford Capital II LLC Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in The Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.96. The company had a trading volume of 137,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,421,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.28. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

