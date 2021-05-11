Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.
Shares of COF stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.42. The stock had a trading volume of 52,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $160.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average is $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
