Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.42. The stock had a trading volume of 52,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $160.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average is $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.