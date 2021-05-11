Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New $902,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,090 shares of company stock valued at $38,487,607. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

ENPH stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.54. 57,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 92.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

