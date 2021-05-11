Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 107,741 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,741 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $8,999,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 34,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.08. The stock had a trading volume of 122,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.25. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

