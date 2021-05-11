Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 748 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media comprises approximately 1.2% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC owned about 0.08% of Outfront Media worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

