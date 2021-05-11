Stafi (FIS) Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for $2.37 or 0.00004272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stafi has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Stafi has a market cap of $26.57 million and $10.96 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00061613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.53 or 0.00309388 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00029412 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi.

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

