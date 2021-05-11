Stakinglab Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $1,783.18 and approximately $9.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00029687 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003692 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

