Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the auto parts company's stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Motor enjoys a strong competitive advantage due to brand recognition and sizeable customer base. The company's unlevered balance sheet gives it enough financial flexibility to tap on growth opportunities. The company’s Pollak business buyout has enhanced its growth opportunities in various markets served. Additionally, the company’s acquisition of the particulate matter sensor product line from Stoneridge boosts future prospects. The recent supply chain disruption in the auto sector from lack of availability of semiconductor chips does not pose much of a risk for Standard Motor, given its adequate inventory supply and alternative vendors. The firm’s cost-cut measures and investor friendly moves are likely to aid the margins in the coming period. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance at the moment.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE SMP opened at $46.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 572.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

