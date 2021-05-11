Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $220.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

