Stantec Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NYSE:STN opened at $45.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Stantec by 82.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Stantec by 33.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.