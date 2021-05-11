State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 17,200 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Shares of MS opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $88.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

