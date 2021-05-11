State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $299.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $158.89 and a 12 month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.