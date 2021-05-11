State of Michigan Retirement System Has $227.45 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $227,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,483.21.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,225.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,945.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

