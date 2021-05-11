State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $15.03 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

