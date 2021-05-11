State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Motco lifted its position in American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

NYSE AMT opened at $248.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

