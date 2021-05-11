State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 143,517 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,517 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $195.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

