State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $18,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.95 per share, for a total transaction of $413,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,879,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $183.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

