State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in APA were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in APA by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $20,567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of APA by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 779,980 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of APA by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 500,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 485.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 454,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 376,506 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Barclays raised APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.