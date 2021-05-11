State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,082 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,168,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 553,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 375,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,673,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

MDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

