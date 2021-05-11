State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $407,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 386.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 816,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,370,000 after purchasing an additional 648,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $43.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,287 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

