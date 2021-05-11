State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,431 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,365,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after buying an additional 463,485 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 554,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after buying an additional 389,680 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4,164.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 363,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

LBTYA opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

