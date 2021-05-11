State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 33,489 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,489 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 75,889 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

NYSE FCF opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCF. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.