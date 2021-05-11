State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 36,702 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,702 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $477,338.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,473,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,428,097.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,900. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

