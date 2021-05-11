State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 796 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

