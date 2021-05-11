State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of STT stock opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $28.125 per share. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 128.09%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

