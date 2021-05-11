SteepCoin Achieves Market Cap of $90,029.27 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 57.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $90,029.27 and $35.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $786.36 or 0.01432059 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 59.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

