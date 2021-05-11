Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Cap of $15.22 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $15.22 billion and approximately $4.89 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $412.49 or 0.00739768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00066633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00245933 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00028525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.15 or 0.01144475 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,213 coins and its circulating supply is 23,083,757,248 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

