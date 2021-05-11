Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI Chile ETF Put Options (BATS:ECH)

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,537 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,784% compared to the typical daily volume of 192 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

