Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,018 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,491% compared to the average daily volume of 64 put options.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8,391.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 37.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

OSPN stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $996.16 million, a PE ratio of 618.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.