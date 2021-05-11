Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $32.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,352,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 114.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.