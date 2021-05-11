Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,035 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Mplx by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of MPLX opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.