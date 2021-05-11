Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 2,491 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 319,736 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after buying an additional 174,904 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 170,562 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $105.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

