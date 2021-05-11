Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 44.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,485 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,424,000 after buying an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $119.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.45 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average of $133.45.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

