Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 380 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $6,250,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 887,563 shares of company stock worth $45,699,127. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

NYSE APO opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -68.61, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.56%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

