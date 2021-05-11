Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 864 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 24.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $714,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at $579,828.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,791 shares of company stock worth $66,302,655. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $121.78 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.76 and a 200-day moving average of $140.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

