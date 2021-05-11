Streamr Hits Market Cap of $131.91 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. Streamr has a market cap of $131.91 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00084521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00107494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.71 or 0.00798997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,138.74 or 0.09129889 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

