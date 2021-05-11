Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Bought by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Stride makes up about 2.1% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Stride worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stride by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $1,624,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,722 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of LRN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.90. 11,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.