Strike Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $50.71 or 0.00090526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $131.04 million and approximately $249,779.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.50 or 0.00686421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00067078 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00243382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.09 or 0.01196276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00029097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.10 or 0.00744632 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

