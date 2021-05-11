Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evergy were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,992,000 after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,655,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,879,000 after buying an additional 235,267 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Evergy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,291,000 after purchasing an additional 159,712 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRG opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.