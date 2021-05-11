Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CAI International were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CAI International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $753.59 million, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.