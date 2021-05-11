Strs Ohio Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

