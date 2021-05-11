Strs Ohio Invests $975,000 in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of B. Riley Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $70,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,340,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,369 in the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RILY stock opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

