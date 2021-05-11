Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Luminex worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 38.9% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Luminex during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Luminex by 43.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Luminex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Luminex by 61.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMNX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

