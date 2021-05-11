Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,343 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.