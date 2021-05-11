Strs Ohio Sells 300 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

