Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $102.18 Million Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Magna International worth $102,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 692.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGA opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

